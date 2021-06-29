5-star DL checks all the boxes for Swinney

Clemson continues to position itself quite well with five-star prospects in the 2023 Class.

One of those five stars is Warner Robins (Ga.) DL Victor Burley, who is coming off a Clemson visit earlier this month.

Burley caught up with The Clemson Insider regarding the latest on his recruitment.

“It’s kind of big because I’m putting voices to faces,” he said of finally being able to take visits. “Seeing how they really act, not on the phone, but just face-to-face.”

Burley was officially offered by the Tigers back on June 1. They not only like what he brings to the table as an athlete but from a character standpoint as well.

The big Georgia defensive tackle had the opportunity to speak with Dabo Swinney when he was on campus.

“He was saying that I’m a good player, but I’m also a good person,” Burley said. “My personality, my character checks off on all his checklists.”

Burley participated in the June 10 session of Swinney Camp.

“It was good, just to have that competition,” he said. “I’m the type of player that loves competition, going against competition, adversity. My motto is to work harder than your opponent. They might be good, but at the end of the day if you see the results, I just worked harder than them.”

He worked out under the supervision of Clemson defensive tackles coach Todd Bates.

“Coach Bates is almost like a father role model,” Burley said of his relationship with Bates. “He keeps it straight up with me, always telling me, just keeping it truthful with me.”

Burley certainly appreciates how Bates tells it like it is.

While Burley is clearly a high-priority prospect for the Tigers, Bates also had to devote his attention to other defensive linemen, who were working out. That allowed Burley to receive some pointers and tips from Tigers redshirt freshman defensive tackle Tré Williams.

“He was telling me about other moves that Coach Bates taught him,” Burley said. He taught me this one move that was very helpful, splitting the double team during pass-rush.”

During the live period, in addition to Clemson, Burley took visits to Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Florida State and South Carolina.

He plans on making it back up to Death Valley for a game this season.

“Clemson is up there,” Burley said when asked where Clemson stands in his recruitment currently. “I don’t really have a list, but I know Clemsom’s up there.”

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!