Clemson 'close to home' for recently offered New Jersey prospect

Clemson handed out its latest scholarship to a New Jersey prospect by way of Florida.

On Sunday, Hillside (NJ.) The Patrick School’s Scotty Middleton knew he was going to be offered by the Tigers.

The 2023 wing caught up with The Clemson Insider regarding his most recent offer and where his current recruitment stands.

“Coach Dean came to watch me play at the live period this weekend and loved my game,” Middleton said. “I was really happy because I was born in Orangeburg, South Carolina and Clemson isn’t too far from there, so it meant a lot to have a school offer me, that’s close to home.”

Antonio Reynolds Dean officially extended a scholarship offer to Middleton, his third from a high-major program over the past week.

“He just said he loved my game and how I really play,” Middleton said. “Their point guard came from The Patrick School, so they know what they’re getting when they recruit from The Patrick School.”

Middleton (6-8, 180) is, of course, referring to Clemson junior guard Al-Amir Dawes.

As for Middleton, he decided to transfer from Columbus High School in Miami, Florida to his current school.

His reasoning?

“The Jersey environment, Jersey basketball is different,” he said. “The Patrick School was just a good fit for me and my game. I knew it would challenge me day in and day out.

Middleton’s game is predicated on being a versatile wing, who can do it all.

“I’m a very tough guard/wing,” Middleton said when asked to describe his playstyle. “I can guard 1-5 and play 1-5. I’m very vocal on the floor and a team player. I score the ball and shoot the ball well, and [I’m] an excellent defender.”

He’s hoping to get down to Clemson soon and see the campus.

Middleton definitely sees a fit there. He was able to watch the Tigers play a few times last season and saw the pace and intensity that they play with through the screen, he said.

“They push the basketball and the defense is very intense,” Middleton added. “So yeah, I can see myself fitting in a system like that.”

Getting noticed by Clemson and just in the recruiting trail, in general, has been huge for Middleton.

This month alone, in addition to Clemson, he’s added offers from Bryant, DePaul, Kansas State, Penn State and Pittsburgh.

“I mean it’s very big for me because coaches have been watching live streams, so they don’t really get the chance to see who I really am,” he said. “They don’t really get to see some of the things I do best, so for them to be in person is a blessing.”

What exactly is Middleton looking for in a school at the next level?

“Really honestly, I wanna be somewhere that feels like home and that I fit,” he added “Somewhere I can get the best out of, on and off the court, I wanna be somewhere that’s gonna make me a better player and person.”

