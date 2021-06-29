Clemson QB commit arrives to Cali for Elite 11 Finals

Clemson’s quarterback commit in the 2022 class is getting ready to put his talent on display in California this week.

Austin (Texas) Westlake four-star QB and future Clemson signal-caller Cade Klubnik tweeted Tuesday evening that he has arrived to Los Angeles for the Elite 11 Finals.

The Elite 11 Finals, which begins Wednesday and runs through Saturday, is the country’s premier quarterback event that brings together the top class of 2022 quarterbacks in the country. The participants will receive advanced, one-on-one quarterback instruction in a highly competitive setting.

The Elite 11 will be named at the conclusion of The Elite 11 Finals. You can see the 2021 Elite 11 Finals roster here.

Klubnik, who committed to Clemson in March, is ranked as the No. 6 quarterback and No. 65 overall prospect in the 2022 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

As a junior last season, Klubnik led Westlake High School to its second straight 6A state championship, completing 68 percent of his passes for 3,495 yards and 35 touchdowns with just three interceptions while also rushing for 583 yards and 15 more scores on the ground.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do yo ur part to help. #SaveNicks