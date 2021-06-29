Clemson’s family atmosphere, tradition stand out to 4-star safety

Clemson could be a major player in the recruitment of one of the nation’s top safeties, who just so happens to hail from the same high school that the Tigers’ safeties coach, Mickey Conn, used to be at the helm of.

Loganville (Ga.) Grayson four-star Michael Daugherty, a top-50 national prospect in the 2023 class regardless of position, made an unofficial visit to Clemson on June 3 and competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp while on campus.

“It was my first time on campus,” he told The Clemson Insider, “so I was really excited to see the [football] facility and all I could.”

Daugherty’s camp performance drew good reviews from Clemson’s defensive back coaches, including Conn, the former longtime Grayson High School head coach.

“Talking with Conn and [cornerbacks coach Mike] Reed, they liked what I did up there, went through drills great, had plays in one-on-ones,” Daugherty said. “So, it was positive feedback.”

Daugherty (6-1, 180) holds around two dozen scholarship offers from schools such as Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Florida, Auburn, South Carolina, Notre Dame, Miami, Penn State, Texas and Southern Cal, to name some.

The rising junior hasn’t received an offer from Clemson just yet, although he has long been on the Tigers’ recruiting radar.

“I have been talking with the staff for a while,” he said. “I’m blessed already, but the [Clemson] offer would be major to me.”

Among the schools currently on Daugherty’s offer list, several are standing out to him at this point in his recruiting process.

“UGA, UF, USC, Miami, Notre Dame, LSU and Kentucky,” he listed.

The Tigers would jump right into the pack of frontrunners for Daugherty should they decide to extend an offer moving forward.

“What stands out to me about Clemson is every time that they’re brought [up], everyone talks about a family atmosphere and that tradition,” he said. “If Clemson were to offer, they would be towards the top of my schools in terms of recruitment.”

Daugherty is the No. 7 safety and the No. 40 overall prospect in the 2023 class, per 247Sports.

