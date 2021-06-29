Elite lineman names Clemson among top schools

A standout two-way lineman from the Buckeye State released his top schools Tuesday and named Clemson among his favorites.

The Tigers made the top 12 for Findlay (Ohio) four-star offensive lineman/defensive end Luke Montgomery, a top-55 national prospect in the 2023 class regardless of position.

South Carolina, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Stanford, Ohio State, Tennessee, Penn State, Notre Dame, Georgia, Michigan and Alabama also made Montgomery’s top schools list.

Clemson, like most other schools, views Montgomery as an offensive lineman at the next level while a couple of programs like him at defensive end.

Clemson is one of the schools that Montgomery has visited this month, and the Tigers cracked his top group despite the fact they have yet to offer, which shows how much he thinks of Dabo Swinney’s program.

“I love Clemson, I love Coach Swinney,” Montgomery told The Clemson Insider heading into his Clemson visit. “He’s a great Christian coach. He has a great personality. Obviously I’ve never met him before, but I just can’t wait to be able to come down there and be able to see all that. So, it’s pretty exciting.”

Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell has expressed interest in the 6-foot-5, 260-pound rising junior.

“He sees the ability to be able to move, my footwork … He sees a good breed of an offensive tackle,” Montgomery told TCI. “In this day and age, obviously they need to be able to move fast and move quick and be long, and I feel like I have that ability to be versatile, play any position on the offensive line. So, I think that’s what he likes the most about me is just my versatility.”

Montgomery is ranked as the No. 53 overall prospect in the country for the 2023 class by the 247Sports Composite.

