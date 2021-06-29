Former Clemson wide receiver signs with CFL team

A former Clemson wide receiver and Clemson alum has signed a professional contract with a Canadian Football League team.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Tuesday they have signed former Tiger Diondre Overton.

Overton, 23, played 51 games over four seasons at Clemson from 2016-20, winning national championships with the Tigers in 2016 and 2018.

During his college career, the 6-4, 210-pound native of Greensboro, North Carolina recorded 52 receptions for 777 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

