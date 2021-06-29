Former Tiger withdrawing from NBA draft

After expressing his intent to move to the next level following last season, former Clemson guard Clyde Trapp has decided to remain at the collegiate level.
Trapp told Jeff Goodman of the Stadium on Tuesday that he has decided to withdraw from the NBA Draft and will instead play for the Charlotte 49ers program this coming season.
