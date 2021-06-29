Former Tiger withdrawing from NBA draft

Former Tiger withdrawing from NBA draft

Basketball

Former Tiger withdrawing from NBA draft

By June 29, 2021 7:49 pm

By |

After expressing his intent to move to the next level following last season, former Clemson guard Clyde Trapp has decided to remain at the collegiate level.

Trapp told Jeff Goodman of the Stadium on Tuesday that he has decided to withdraw from the NBA Draft and will instead play for the Charlotte 49ers program this coming season.

, , , , , Basketball

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

7hr

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has always defended amateurism in college athletics and opposed play-for-pay. But the Tigers’ head coach has never spoken out against players using their name, image and (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home