Looks like Uiagalelei may already have something in the works for NIL

The college sports landscape is about to undergo an unprecedented change.

Come Thursday, July 1, college athletes will be able to benefit from the NIL rights set to take effect, allowing student-athletes to profit off the use of their name, image and likeness. For the first time, they can monetize their fame without breaking NCAA rules and putting their eligibility in jeopardy.

On Tuesday, Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports hinted on Twitter that from what he has heard, a starting power conference quarterback will announce a national deal in the first week after NIL rights go into effect.

Hearing a Power Five starting qb will announce a national deal (endorsement? apparel? commercial?) this first week of NIL. — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) June 29, 2021

Could Clemson’s DJ Uiagalelei be the quarterback Dodd is referring to?

It certainly appears as if Uiagalelei may already have something in the works with Delta Air Lines, as Uiagalelei recently posted the following tweet, which was commented on by Dodd on Tuesday:

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do yo ur part to help. #SaveNicks