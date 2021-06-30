Clemson commit ranked among ESPN's top 100 national prospects

Nice honor for a Clemson commitment in the 2022 class.

ESPN has updated its ranking of the top 100 basketball prospects in the class of 2022, and one future Tiger made the list in Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Calvary Christian forward Ben Middlebrooks.

Middlebrooks (6-10, 225) is rated as a four-star prospect by ESPN and checks in as the No. 90 overall prospect in the updated ESPN 100 player rankings.

Middlebrooks — whose sister, Mackenzy, is a senior on the Clemson women’s tennis team — committed to the Tigers in April.

This past season, Middlebrooks averaged around 20 points and 14 rebounds per game.

Updated ESPN 100 player rankings for class of 2022 are now live. Rising seniors to know heading into the July evaluation period. https://t.co/wGHetEO7OI — Paul Biancardi (@PaulBiancardi) June 30, 2021

