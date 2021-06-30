Clemson Football: Ever wonder what it's like squatting 705 pounds?

June 30, 2021

Squatting 705 pounds is no joke. Just ask Tayquon Johnson.

“705 is no joke. It can hurt you, it can break you, it can put you back in the training room,” the Clemson redshirt sophomore offensive guard said in a video from Clemson Football.

The 6-foot-2, 340-pound Johnson didn’t let the big weight break him, though. Instead, he conquered the challenge of squatting more than double his body weight.

In the Clemson Football video, Johnson explains what it takes to squat 705 pounds and takes you through how he was able to pull off the impressive feat in the weight room and the motivation he received from his teammates along the way:

