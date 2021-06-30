Clemson makes 'very good impression' on 4-star Virginia WR

Clemson is serious about waiting to get players on campus and watch them work out before offering them.

That was the case for Richmond (Va.) St. Christopher’s School 2022 4-star WR Andre Greene, Jr.

Greene (6-3, 175) had the opportunity to work out for Dabo Swinney at Swinney Camp on his Clemson visit. It’s what led to an official scholarship offer.

He caught up with The Clemson Insider regarding his offer earlier this month and where his current recruitment stands.

“The Clemson visit was amazing,” Greene said. “While the facility itself was ridiculous, what stood out to me the most was that Coach Swinney was out there coaching everyone regardless of age, position or skill. That showed me he has a real passion for the game.”

While it was Swinney’s attributes that stood out to the Virginia receiver, it was Greene’s workout that sealed the deal. He was presented with an offer right after the afternoon session.

“It was great to receive the offer immediately following the camp,” Greene said. “Definitely an awesome experience I’ll remember for the rest of my life. I’ll say Clemson made a very good impression on my family and I during the visit.”

Greene wasn’t the only member of his family, who took in Clemson.

“My parents were on the visit with me,” he added. “They definitely enjoyed it. We talked about it and the plan is to get back this fall for a game.”

Greene has been all over the country this summer. He hasn’t had the opportunity to digest everything just yet, but he’s kept in contact with Clemson’s coaching staff, for the most part.

“June has been a very busy month for me,” Greene said. I’ve probably been home for a total of three days because of visiting schools of interest. I’ve been in contact with the Clemson staff and most times, it’s not about football.”

While there’s no timetable for an official decision, there’s hope that he can come to an official conclusion within the next couple of months.

“I have a few more schools in July I plan on visiting,” he added. “I’d like to get 3-4 schools in that week if possible. After that, the plan is to sit down with my family and narrow it down to six schools, before making my decision this fall.”

