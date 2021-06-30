Henry laying the groundwork for locker room culture after NIL

Clemson’s KJ Henry is already stepping up as a leader.

The Tigers’ defensive end called upon his teammates on social media to make sure that they don’t allow jealousy and envy to overtake their locker room.

Henry was clearly referring to the new NIL policies that were officially adopted by the NCAA on Wednesday.

NCAA college athletes will have the opportunity to benefit from their name, image and likeness beginning Thursday.

Governance bodies in all three divisions today adopted a uniform interim policy suspending NCAA name, image and likeness rules for all incoming and current student-athletes in all sports.

Henry, a redshirt junior, gave his thoughts on the major change that is coming to collegiate sports.

After tmw you will soon find out who your real friends are, when ya teammate making way more than you is he still yo brother for life or will jealousy and envy kick in… Just food for thought 💭 #LoveYourz — KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) June 30, 2021

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!