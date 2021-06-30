‘I really dream for it’: Local talent hoping for Clemson offer

A local talent caught the eye of Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June.

Class of 2023 defensive back Travon West plays right in Clemson’s backyard at nearby Wren High School (Piedmont, S.C.) and made an impression on Reed with his performance at the Swinney Camp on June 5.

West, a 5-foot-11, 165-pound rising junior, is a prospect that Reed and the Tigers will be keeping tabs on moving forward.

“He just said he’s going to keep following me and that I had an amazing camp,” West said. “He also gave me some tips on how to become the best I can be, which is great!”

West thoroughly enjoyed his camp experience while working out with Reed and the staff.

“It was amazing, the environment was insane,” he said. “I really enjoyed being coached up by Coach Reed and all the other DB coaches. It was never a dull moment all the way from drills to one-on-ones.”

West received his first offer from Kansas State on June 3 and has since added offers from Charlotte, Marshall, Troy and Eastern Kentucky. Along with Clemson, schools such as North Carolina and Virginia Tech have shown interest in West, who also camped at UNC, South Carolina, Georgia Tech, Kentucky and Marshall in June.

Earning an offer from Clemson in the future would be a dream come true for West, and his mother would certainly love to see her son have the opportunity to suit up for the Tigers as well.

“[That would] be amazing man,” West said. “I really dream for it. It’s my mom’s favorite team, so just to tell her [that] her favorite team is interested in me is great. I also really am amazed by the Clemson program, so I’d love it.”

