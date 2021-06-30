Where Clemson Football tops everyone, including Alabama

Football

June 30, 2021

In college football, Alabama has been the standard for success for more than a decade. The Crimson Tide has won six national championships dating back to the 2009 season, all under current head coach Nick Saban.

However, in the last six years, Clemson has become the one school that has consistently challenged the Crimson Tide for the top spot. The Tigers are the only team to topple Saban in the national championship game and they did it twice.

Clemson has played in six straight College Football Playoffs, which is a CFP record no one mentions, and has played in the title game four times overall.

And, as Clemson Football pointed out on its social media accounts on Tuesday, the Tigers also stand alone when it comes to consecutive weeks inside the Associated Press’ top 5. And they stand alone by a wide margin.

Heading into the 2021 season, Clemson has been ranked inside the AP Top 5 56 straight weeks, which dates back to the 2017 season. The Tigers have been ranked in the top 5 every week during the college football season since November 5, 2017.

Alabama is second with 17 straight weeks in the top 5, followed by Notre Dame at 14 and Ohio State at 11.

Clemson’s streak will likely be extended to 57 straight polls when the AP Preseason Poll is released in August. Clemson is expected to be ranked in the preseason top 5.

