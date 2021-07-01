Clemson releases its NIL polices

NIL FAQ

WHAT IS CLEMSON DOING TO SUPPORT STUDENT ATHLETES?

The Nieri Family Student-Athlete Enrichment Center has long been dedicated to the development of student-athletes off the field, and NIL is no different. Clemson has partnered with a number of internal and external educational resources to help prepare our student-athletes for success in this area.

Clemson has been partnered with Opendorse since 2015 for education and content delivery. Clemson is also partnering with CLC Compass for education and monitoring services, as well as guidance on financial literacy, tax implications and other areas.

MAY IPTAY MEMBERS ENTER INTO AN NIL AGREEMENT WITH A STUDENT-ATHLETE?

Yes, provided the compensation is for actual NIL activity by the student-athlete and not as a recruiting inducement or as a means of paying for athletics participation.

ARE THERE PROHIBITED CATEGORIES?

An intercollegiate athlete may not earn compensation for the use of his name, image, or likeness for the endorsement of:

tobacco

alcohol

illegal substances or activities

banned athletic substances

gambling, including, but not limited to, sports betting.

IS THERE A NATIONAL SOLUTION?

Not at this time. While the NCAA has modified its bylaws to no longer rule student-athletes ineligible for earning compensation based of their NIL, there are a number of national legislative proposals that exist. At this time, Clemson is following the guidance of the State of South Carolina.

MAY THE INSTITUTION, OR ITS EMPLOYEES, PASS ALONG OPPORTUNITIES TO STUDENT-ATHLETES?

No. The institution may not facilitate agreements between third parties and student-athletes at this time.

HOW LONG MAY AN NIL CONTRACT LAST?

The contract may not extend beyond an intercollegiate athlete’s participation in an athletic program at an institution of higher learning.

–courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications