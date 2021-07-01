Sad news for former ACC, SEC coach

A former ACC and SEC head coach announced sad news on Thursday regarding his health.

Former Georgia and Miami head coach Mark Richt told people on Twitter that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Richt, who has been an ACC Network analyst since 2019, was the head coach at UGA from 2001-15, then took over as Miami’s head coach from 2016-18 before retiring from coaching.

He was also a longtime assistant coach for Bobby Bowden at Florida State.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!