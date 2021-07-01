Sad news for former ACC, SEC coach

Sad news for former ACC, SEC coach

Football

Sad news for former ACC, SEC coach

By July 1, 2021 8:05 pm

By |

A former ACC and SEC head coach announced sad news on Thursday regarding his health.

Former Georgia and Miami head coach Mark Richt told people on Twitter that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Richt, who has been an ACC Network analyst since 2019, was the head coach at UGA from 2001-15, then took over as Miami’s head coach from 2016-18 before retiring from coaching.

He was also a longtime assistant coach for Bobby Bowden at Florida State.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

 

, , , , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

2hr

Now that he’s coaching the tight ends, Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott is looking to solidify that position group on the recruiting trail. The Tigers are currently in the mix for Cumming (…)

4hr

Two more Tigers announced their name, image, and likeness deals on Thursday. Wide receiver E.J. Williams, who recorded 24 catches for 306 yards and two touchdowns in his freshman campaign, announced his (…)

8hr

Clemson safety Tyler Venables announced his first name, image and likeness deal on Thursday. Venables signed with Go Puff, a service that delivers snacks and groceries. The sophomore safety and son of (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home