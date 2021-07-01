Venables signs NIL deal

By Staff Reports | July 1, 2021 11:35 am ET

Clemson safety Tyler Venables announced his first name, image and likeness deal on Thursday.

Venables signed with Go Puff, a service that delivers snacks and groceries.

The sophomore safety and son of defensive coordinator Brent Venables recorded 24 tackles, 1.0 for loss, and three pass breakups in 214 snaps over 12 games last season.

Gopuff delivers daily essentials in minutes! Get $25 when you sign up. https://t.co/S7MjONdQfo #GopuffPartner pic.twitter.com/CHpzQJMEQM — Tyler Venables (@tvenables_) July 1, 2021

