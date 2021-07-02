Clemson QB commit impressing at Elite 11 Finals

A future Clemson Football star is showing off his talent at the nation’s premier quarterback event.

Clemson class of 2022 QB commitment Cade Klubnik is competing at the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles and has been one of the top performers among the participants thus far.

On Day 2 of the Elite 11 Finals on Thursday, the elite crop of 2022 signal-callers took part in the Pro Day event at Mira Costa High School, where they were each graded on 20 individual throws on a scale of one to three, with a score of one being an off-target throw and a score of three being a perfect throw.

Klubnik posted a score of 47, good for third among all the gunslingers in the competition.

Klubnik was already impressing prior to the Pro Day workout, as he was ranked No. 1 among all quarterbacks at the event.

Klubnik, who committed to Clemson in March, is ranked as the No. 6 quarterback and No. 65 overall prospect in the 2022 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

As a junior last season, Klubnik led Westlake High School to its second straight 6A state championship, completing 68 percent of his passes for 3,495 yards and 35 touchdowns with just three interceptions while also rushing for 583 yards and 15 more scores on the ground.

