Lawrence, Etienne's head coach in hot water

It did not take long for new Jacksonville head coach Urban Meyer to get in trouble with the NFL.

Jacksonville drew the largest fine at $200,000, while San Francisco and Dallas were each fined $100,000.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers were each fined for offseason workout violations, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported.

Meyer was docked $100,000 for violations, while Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan each received $50,000 fines. All three teams will also have to forfeit an undisclosed amount of OTA days in 2022, Garafolo added.

Of course, former Clemson standouts Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne and Tyler Shatley took part in the workouts in Jacksonville. Lawrence was the first overall pick by the Jags in this year’s draft, while Etienne was taken at No. 25 overall by Jacksonville.

Shatley is entering his eighth season at Jacksonville. The center was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2014.