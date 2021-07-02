NFL writer wonders if expectations for Lawrence are too high

The expectations for Trevor Lawrence at Jacksonville are high. After all, he was the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Jaguars.

But what can we really expect from the former Clemson star, who on Thursday was named the 2020-’21 ACC Male Athlete of the Year, during his rookie season in the NFL?

Since his freshman season in high school, Lawrence has lost just a total of four games and none in the regular season. He lost two games in high school in Cartersville, Ga., both in the state playoffs, and two as a three-year starter at Clemson, both in the College Football Playoff.

In high school, Lawrence led his team to two state championships. At Clemson he helped the Tigers win a national championship and play for another, while winning an ACC Championship all three years.

Lawrence is a winner. That is all he knows. So what should we expect from him at the NFL level?

ESPN’s Michael DiRocco dives into the question and looks back at NFL quarterbacks from the past who had such high expectations coming from college and how Lawrence compares to them heading into his rookie season.