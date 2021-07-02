Offer from Tigers would be ‘dream come true’ for DB with Clemson tie

A promising young defensive back prospect from Connecticut, who hails from the same high school as one of Clemson’s current quarterbacks, visited campus last month to compete at the Dabo Swinney Camp.

Class of 2024 safety KeShawn Adams showed well while working out with the Tigers’ staff at the camp on June 11.

“They really liked my patience,” Adams said of the coaches, “and said I have much potential with me only being class of ’24.”

Adams attends Avon Old Farms School in Avon, Conn., the school that produced Clemson redshirt sophomore signal-caller Taisun Phommachanh (pictured above).

Adams has a connection to Phommachanh, as Adams was teammates at Avon Old Farms with Phommachanh’s younger brother, Tyler, a quarterback who signed with UConn as part of its 2020 class in December.

“He was older than me so I didn’t get the chance to play with him,” Adams said of Taisun. “However I did play with his little brother. Taisun is a leader, though, and I look to him for guidance throughout my recruiting process from time to time.”

Adams, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound rising high school sophomore, received his first offer from UConn in mid-June and is drawing early interest from other programs such as Boston College, Penn State and Rutgers along with Clemson. He has also visited UConn, Penn State and Rutgers this summer.

“I would describe myself as a student of the game with a very high football IQ,” he said. “A leader on and off the field.”

Garnering interest from a program as prestigious as Clemson is something Adams certainly appreciates and doesn’t take for granted.

“It is truly a blessing and a testament to the countless hours that I put in to perfect my craft,” he said. “It’s all a part of God’s plan.”

If the Tigers were to offer Adams down the road, they would be tough to beat in his recruitment after making a major impression on him during his visit to Clemson for the Swinney Camp.

“I enjoyed it a lot,” he said. “It’s obviously the number one school in the nation, in my opinion, and I really enjoyed the coaches and how they pay close attention to detail. I liked Coach (Mike) Reed’s coaching style.

“An offer from Clemson in the future would definitely be a dream come true and an answered prayer from the man above.”

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!