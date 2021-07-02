Potter signs weird NIL deal

Players across the country announced deals in conjunction with the NCAA’s updated name, image and likeness policy that took effect on July 1.

Clemson’s B.T. Potter signed an interesting NIL deal with the Macrodosing Podcast on Barstool Sports. Potter is the third Tiger to announce as a Barstool Athlete and joins teammates Nolan Turner and K.J. Henry.

According to its Twitter bio the Macrodosing Podcast “explores conspiracies, conundrums and deep corners of the dark web.” It is hosted by four-time pro-bowler Arian Foster and Barstool’s PFT Commenter aka Eric Sollenberger.

Potter enters 2021 with a 32-of-45 career mark on field goals and a 147-of-148 mark on PATs in 42 career games and 27 starts. The senior kicker hopes to build on his success entering the 2021 season.

Best podcast on the web! Excited to be apart of it. https://t.co/vZA6CfPEL5 — BT (@btpotter10) July 2, 2021

