Where does Hopkins rank among Cowherd's top NFL players?

By July 2, 2021 9:05 am

FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd recently unveiled his ranking of the top 10 players in the NFL right now.

Former Clemson star and current Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins checks in at No. 6 on Cowherd’s list.

“He’s the only player in the NFL [with] over 100 catches, 1,000 yards in each of his last three seasons, and he’s done it with some dysfunction,” Cowherd said. “DeAndre’s put up those numbers with a mess, or a team like Arizona that’s still building. So, I give him a little break for that.”

Hopkins earned Pro Bowl honors and was named a second-team All-Pro last season. He finished the season with 115 receptions for 1,407 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns. His 115 receptions set a new single-season franchise record, breaking Larry Fitzgerald’s marks in 2015 and 2017.

