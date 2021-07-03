Clemson culture impacting Jags

Development of a winning culture in the locker room always precedes a turnaround.

The Jaguars focused on building that culture after their 1-15 season in 2020. The key piece for the franchise was adding coaches and players that know how to win.

Jacksonville went and got head coach Urban Meyer because of his history of winning championships despite his lack of NFL coaching experience.

Meyer drafted former Tigers Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne in the first round for the same reason, culture.

Wide receiver D.J. Chark thinks Jacksonville will surprise people this season because of the culture brought on by new pieces including the former Clemson players.

“The guys that came in came from a lot of winning programs, so we’re trying to develop that winning culture. . .I think we’re going to shock a lot of people,” Chark said.

The Jaguars have a lot of work to do in order to change their fortunes, training camp starts at the end of July.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!