Clemson 'really close to the top' for 4-star Alabama lineman

One of the nation’s top offensive linemen plans on releasing a top-10 list earlier next week.

While the Tigers are not expected to be a part of Auburn (AL.) 2023 four-star IOL Bradyn Joiner’s top-10, he indicated to The Clemson Insider that his recruitment remains “wide open.”

Clemson would like to get Joiner back on campus, so they can bring him for a workout and eventually offer him, he said.

“They’re really close to the top, they’re almost there,” Joiner said. “I’m just waiting on the offer. You can’t really say nothing until you get the offer. They’re recruiting me real hard.”

Clemson was upset that he couldn’t make it up to campus last month, according to Joiner. He was supposed to participate in one of the sessions of Dabo Swinney camp, but he was unable to attend due to a family issue that took place.

Joiner has been recruited by both Clemson defensive tackles coach Todd Bates and offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell. Bates, for the most part, has been the lead recruiter for Joiner because he was an assistant at the young Alabama lineman’s previous high school, Oxford, from 2008-11.

“It’s a good relationship,” Joiner said. “He actually coached my cousin that went to Tennessee in high school. My family really likes him a lot. That plays a big part in the recruiting process because all my family knows him. They know how good he’ll treat you up there.”

Joiner likes the way Clemson goes about its business when it comes to recruiting.

“I like the way they recruit,” he said. “They’re gonna hand out offers to the people they really want.”

When Joiner is deciding on his home for the next four years, he’s looking beyond his college career.

“This is more than a four-year decision,” Joiner said, “because you’re always going to come back to your alma mater and come to games. It’s just about how the people treat you in the environment.”

Joiner would like to make his decision by January or February of next year. He would like to be committed before the start of his last year of high school, so he can focus on his senior season, he said.

“I’m an athlete,” Joiner said when asked to describe his playstyle. “To be 6-3, 330, I’m an athlete. I can play anywhere. People say that I’m d-line, people say that I’m o-line. It just depends on what y’all think of me. I’m gonna come out and give my all every time…I would probably just label myself as a big athlete.”

Joiner indicated that for Clemson it doesn’t matter where he plays at the next level. They’re recruiting him because they like him as a player. It’s one of those things where the Tigers will cross that bridge and determine where he fits best if they’re able to secure his commitment.

“They like my aggressiveness,” Joiner said of Clemson. “They like the way I come off the ball every play, every snap. [They also like] my mind for the game. I know what’s going to happen before it does. I have a high football IQ.”

