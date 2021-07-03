Former Tiger comes through in the clutch

Baseball

Former Tiger comes through in the clutch

By July 3, 2021 3:55 pm

By

A former Clemson standout came through in the clutch for his MLB team on Friday night.

Brad Miller, now with the Philadelphia Phillies, pinch hit in the bottom of the 10th inning against the San Diego Padres and hit a walk-off double off the wall in deep center field to give the Phillies a 4-3 victory.

The big hit by Miller snapped an 0-for-23 slide at the dish and was especially clutch considering the Phillies had blown a 3-0 lead in the top of the ninth.

Miller is batting .241 on the 2021 season with six home runs, 20 RBI, 22 runs scored and three stolen bases.

The 31-year-old is in his ninth big league season. Miller has also played for the Seattle Mariners, Tampa Bay Rays, Milwaukee Brewers, Cleveland Indians and St. Louis Cardinals.

