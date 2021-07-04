Big honor for former Tiger

A former Clemson standout received a big honor for his performance last week.

Sam Weatherly has made the most of his time in the Low-A West league pitching for the Fresno Grizzlies in the Colorado Rockies organization.

The lefty was named to MLB Pipeline’s Prospect Team of the Week on June 28. He pitched five innings for the Grizzlies last week and allowed just one hit, no runs, two walks and nine strikeouts.

Weatherly has looked dominate in his last two starts in Fresno as he gave up one hit in four innings with three walks.

He has struck out 13.92 per nine and is third in the league in strikeouts overall with 66, despite tossing only 42.2 innings.

Weather pitched on Tuesday and was dealt a loss but pitched a professional high 5.2 innings and struck out five.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!