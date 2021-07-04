Clemson offer ‘would be amazing’ for standout in-state OL

Although he grew up in a family of South Carolina fans, a standout Palmetto State lineman with a couple of early SEC offers is hoping for an offer from the Gamecocks’ in-state rival after his first-ever visit to Clemson.

Dillon (S.C.) High School rising sophomore offensive tackle Josiah Thompson participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp last month and came away extremely impressed by his experience on campus around the coaching staff.

“I enjoyed it,” he said. “It’s an amazing campus. The coaches, they’re great. They gave me great tips that I can use in the upcoming season, great techniques.”

Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell made a profound impression on Thompson while working with him at the Swinney Camp.

“Coach Caldwell, he’s an amazing coach,” Thompson said. “He gave me tips, he gave me great feedback. He gave me great advice on what I can do and what I can use to do better on that next play.”

Caldwell liked what he saw at camp from the 6-foot-6, 295-pound prospect, particularly how he moves and bends at his height.

“He said that it was great for my bending because I’m so tall,” Thompson said. “I get that from a lot of coaches because I know how to use my tallness differently.”

South Carolina and Kentucky have offered Thompson, while North Carolina is another school showing early interest in the class of 2024 recruit.

Even though family members of his have allegiances to the Gamecocks, Thompson loves the Tigers and their staff and would be stunned – in a good way – if Clemson gave him an offer down the road.

“That would shock me,” he said. “That would be amazing.”

“What sticks out to me is that energy they have on the field,” he added. “The energy from the coaches, the respect.”

