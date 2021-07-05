Clemson among top-choices for dynamic Georgia prospect

Now that the live period is in full swing, Clemson has been able to watch some of the nation’s top prospects play in live events.

And with that, the Tigers have been able to hand out offers to players they’re seeing play in-person for the first time in a long time. One of those players was Norcross (Ga.) 2023 point guard London Johnson, who officially received an offer from Clemson back on June 16.

“I was excited,” Johnson said of receiving an offer from Clemson. “My main reaction was that I was just excited. It just motivated me to keep working because if I wanna go there, I probably have to get better than what I am now.”

Johnson received a phone call from Tigers’ assistant coach Antonio Reynolds Dean on what was just an ordinary afternoon. He was just getting back from Ohio, where he was visiting Xavier.

“To me, they’re definitely one of my top choices because I’m interested in the school and it’s high-level,” he said. “I recently heard about some good guards that have been going there and I know a few kids from Georgia (Ian Schiefflin) that committed there also.”

Before that fateful phone call, Reynolds Dean had been building a relationship with Johnson. Just getting to know him before watching him play in person.

“He was just telling me that he likes the way I guard the ball and play,” Johnson said. “Like if I need a bucket, I can balance my game where I’m not shooting a lot or overpassing, where I can pass and score at the same time.”

Clemson was on hand to watch Johnson play in the Georgia live event over the past couple of weekends. Johnson will be in Birmingham (Ala.) next weekend, which is a live period, and Clemson informed him that it’ll also be in attendance.

In addition to Reynolds Dean, Johnson has also been hearing from Lucas McKay. Clemson’s new director of recruiting operations recently returned to Brad Brownell’s staff and is already playing a vital role.

“They seem pretty cool,” Johnson said of Clemson’s coaching staff. “I like the energy that they give me.”

Johnson was supposed to go to Clemson for a visit on Wednesday, but he was unable to make it because his father had to work. Johnson is hoping to reschedule his visit for this coming visit.

“Yeah, I am,” he said when asked if he was excited about his upcoming visit. “I heard that they have one of the most beautiful campuses in the country, so I’m excited.”

In addition to Xavier and hopefully Clemson, Johnson has been on visits to Georgia, Georgia Tech, Cincinnati, Memphis and Louisville.

The dynamic point guard, who plays for one of the most premier programs in Atlanta, is the definition of someone with an all-around game.

“I pride myself on my defense,” Johnson said. “I like to score, but I like to get my teammates involved, make everybody that’s on the court with me better. When we need to score, I can score, but I’ll make the right play. But, if I’m open and my teammate’s open and he’s hitting shots, I’ll make the extra pass.”

