Lawrence signs life-changing contract

Former Clemson standout Trevor Lawrence finalized his first professional contract on Sunday.
Adam Scheffter reported that the Jaguars agreed to pay the No. 1 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft $36.8 million over four years that includes $24.1 million in guaranteed money and a fifth year option.
Now that the deal is finalized Lawrence will attend training camp later this month.
