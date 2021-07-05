Lawrence signs life-changing contract

By Staff Reports | July 5, 2021 11:03 am ET

Former Clemson standout Trevor Lawrence finalized his first professional contract on Sunday.

Adam Scheffter reported that the Jaguars agreed to pay the No. 1 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft $36.8 million over four years that includes $24.1 million in guaranteed money and a fifth year option.

Now that the deal is finalized Lawrence will attend training camp later this month.

