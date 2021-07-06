Big in-state 2024 OL on Clemson's radar

While Clemson has its own, patient approach to recruiting, that hasn’t stopped the Tigers from keeping their eyes on the Class of 2024.

Dorchester (S.C.) Woodland 2024 OT Kam Pringle was on campus earlier last month to camp at Clemson. Pringle (6-7, 295) is a big-time local offensive lineman, who’s already on Clemson’s radar.

He caught up with The Clemson Insider regarding his current recruitment and his experience at Dabo Swinney Camp.

“It was fun,” Pringle said of his Clemson visit and subsequent participation in Swinney Camp. “It was cool. Definitely got to meet some good coaches and have a good time.”

Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell coached Pringle throughout the duration of camp. He’s also heard plenty from Tigers’ offensive analyst Thomas Austin and offensive coordinator Tony Elliott.

“He told me he liked me because of my size and my athleticism and how I can move and bend too,” Pringle said. “Coach Austin, he’s cool too. He let me know that they’re very interested in my performance and whatnot. Basically telling me that they’re recruiting me. They don’t offer freshmen, but they definitely got me on their radar.”

Elliott was the coach, who invited Pringle to camp at Clemson earlier last month. He also took Pringle around Clemson’s facilities and gave him the lay of the land. Being that Elliott is from Charleston too, they have a bit of a connection already.

“I’m definitely interested in keeping a great relationship with the coaches at Clemson,” he added.

For Pringle, Clemson was everything that was advertised to him. He told TCI that his experience was pretty much straight out of one of the Tigers’ YouTube videos.

“It definitely means a lot,” Pringle said. “Everyone knows that Clemson’s the top of the top, they’re gonna be the best almost every year. Getting recruited by them means a lot. I’m just taking it one step at a time.”

Pringle has spoken with both Elliott and Austin since camping, but they’ve also communicated with him through his head coach at Woodland.

He plays left tackle for his high school. He’s cross-trained at right tackle, but it usually involves a special formation or jumbo package. You can usually catch Pringle on the left side, though.

“I’m going to use my size,” he said when asked to describe his playstyle. “I got some speed on me, a little quickness to me. That’s always a great mix, size and speed. If I get the chance, I’m going to put you in the ground every time. There isn’t going to be too much playing around in the run game. If I get the chance, somebody’s going down.”

This summer, Pringle took an unofficial to Georgia, he also took unofficial visits and camped at both Florida and South Carolina, in addition to Clemson. He’d like to make it back to Clemson and potentially Virginia Tech before his high school season starts.

“It’s definitely a lot, but it’s something I’ve been wishing and hoping for a long time,” he said when asked about his recruitment process. “It feels like a dream sometimes, but I’m growing into it.”

