4-star Kansas standout can see himself fitting in at Clemson

With the start of the high school football season looming, there are plenty of Class of 2022 prospects, who are nearing that time to make a decision.

After a slow start to the process, Clemson has added eight verbal commits to its 2022 class, but the Tigers aren’t done just yet.

Clemson has its eyes set on Hays (KS.) 2022 four-star athlete Jaren Kanak, who is the nation’s No. 17 ranked athlete in his class, per 247Sports Composite rankings.

However, the Tigers aren’t the only high-major program that will be players for Kanak, as Alabama, Michigan, Florida and Georgia are all seemingly contenders as well.

Kanak caught up with The Clemson Insider regarding his current recruitment and what he’s been hearing from Clemson lately.

“I’d say they’re pretty high, along with everywhere else I visited,” Kanak told TCI. “I’d say they’re probably the school I’m hearing from the most at the moment. They’re the school that I probably have the tightest bond with. Clemson, specifically, has been talking and building a relationship with for a while, especially with Coach Venables.”

Kanak added that he hears from Swinney quite a bit nowadays as well.

Both Swinney and Clemson defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Brent Venables have told Kanak that they are prioritizing him and that the Kansas standout is the “guy that they want.”

“It’s cool to hear that and be valued like that,” he said. “They think I’d be a great guy for their locker room. After meeting me in person, they think that I’m someone that they really need to get on their team.”

After officially being extended a scholarship offer from the Tigers on June 1, Kanak arrived on the first day of Dabo Swinney Camp.

He took an unofficial visit but was also present for the morning and afternoon sessions as he monitored activities from the sidelines and exchanged pleasantries with members of Clemson’s coaching staff.

“I’d say the highlight was probably just getting around those guys and meeting them all in person,” Kanak said. “Kind of just seeing what they had to offer. There were high expectations going in and I’d say they definitely surpassed those.”

Kanak pretty much plays everything for his high school team but says that Clemson views him as someone who can be a versatile outside linebacker.

“I’m aggressive, fast, energetic, athletic and all that,” he said when asked to describe his playstyle. “I fly to the ball. When I have the ball in my hands, I fly around with it. I can make plays. Twitchy is probably another good one.”

What’s going to be the most important factor for Kanak when it’s time to make a decision?

For him, it’s likely going to be fit and how he can see himself fitting and developing in that program, he said.

Although Kanak has no timetable for a decision, Clemson certainly will be a huge player for his services.

Right now, he would like to take more visits as time goes on and he has communicated with Clemson about potentially attending a game this upcoming season.

“They definitely have a good impression and are up there high along with all the other schools I visited,” Kanak said. “Definitely a place that I can see myself fitting in well.”

