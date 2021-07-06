4-star Peach State cornerback: Swinney is 'just that guy'

Recruiting

By July 6, 2021 2:21 pm

Clemson has done plenty of homework on Class of 2023 prospects this summer, especially those from the Peach State.

One of those recruits is Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove four-star cornerback Kayin Lee, who is the nation’s No. 10 cornerback in the 2023 class, per 247Sports’ rankings.

Lee caught up with The Clemson Insider regarding his visit to Dabo Swinney Camp and his current recruitment.

“The facilities were top-notch there for sure and it’s filled with family-oriented people,” Lee said. 

The highlight of Lee’s visit to Clemson?

Lee didn’t hesitate to say that it was Tigers’ cornerbacks coach Mike Reed, who he called a “good, openminded guy.”

Reed taught Lee a few different things at Swinney Camp, which will certainly go a long way with improving his technique. Since camping, Reed and Lee have kept in contact as the Tigers look to keep formulating a bond with the talented Georgia cornerback.

“I feel like they still stand pretty high with their chances with me,” Lee said.

Right now, Lee is supposed to be heading up to Charlotte for Clemson’s season opener against Georgia. The plan is for him to be there for Clemson, he added.

When it comes to finding his next home, what is Lee looking for exactly?

“Somewhere where I can come in and play very early as a true freshman,” he said. “ Somewhere where I can feel like I’m at home and I can better myself as a man overall seriously, mentally and physically.

Lee describes himself as a physical, fast, technical and detail-oriented cornerback and says he models his game after two NFL cornerbacks — Jaire Alexander (Green Bay Packers) and Jalen Ramsey (Los Angeles Rams).

It’s worth noting that both Alexander and Ramsey got their careers started in the ACC at Louisville and Florida State, respectively. 

Beyond Clemson, Lee has been on visits to Georgia, Georgia Tech, Alabama, Arkansas, Ole Miss and Ohio State throughout the duration of the summer.

However, the lasting impression that Clemson left was a big one, especially with Lee getting to see and hear from Swinney.

“It was just crazy just seeing Dabo in person that close because he’s just that guy,” he said.

