Clemson commit shows support for future teammate

Clemson’s reputation as a family program has preceded itself.

It’s even trickled down to those who aren’t a part of the program just quite yet.

Clemson Class of 2022 commit Cade Klubnik of Austin (TX.) was named the MVP of the Elite 11 Finals over the weekend.

Klubnik has heard from a litany of people between his future coaches and future teammates. The four-star quarterback prospect out of Westlake High School showed off his arm talent and leadership skills across his time at the event.

Klubnik’s success has been well documented on Social Media. It was also acknowledged by one of his fellow Clemson commits, St. Louis (MO.) Lutheran North four-star cornerback Toriano Pride, who showed his support on Twitter on Sunday night.

MY GUY🐅 — Cade Klubnik (@CadeKlubnikQB) July 4, 2021

While Clemson has to be encouraged by Klubnik’s display of success, it also has to be encouraged by the relationships the 2022 Class is already developing before they’ve even signed their National Letters of Intent.

