Clemson in top group for 5-star, nation's No. 2 cornerback

Recruiting

By July 6, 2021 8:05 pm

A five-star prospect ranked as the No. 2 cornerback in the country for the 2023 recruiting class named Clemson among his top schools Tuesday afternoon via social media.

Phenix City (Ala.) Glenwood School’s A.J. Harris dropped a top-13 list, which featured the Tigers along with Auburn, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Florida, Miami, LSU, Virginia Tech, Southern Cal and Utah.

Harris, who lists close to 40 offers, received an offer from Clemson after visiting campus and taking an unofficial visit.

Harris told The Clemson Insider that he loved every second of his visit and that Clemson “is the standard.” He also added that the Tigers were at the top of his list, but that was back on June 5.

He hit it off with Clemson’s staff during the visit and has formed a strong bond with the coaches.

“My relationship with the coaching staff is amazing,” he said. “They spent the whole day with me and my family.”

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound rising junior is the No. 2 cornerback and No. 23 overall prospect in the country for the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

