Etienne opens up about life as a rookie with the Jags

Football

By July 6, 2021 4:02 pm

There is a lot of excitement in Jacksonville surrounding former Tigers first round picks Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne.

Etienne shared a behind the scenes look from a Panini trading card photo shoot with the two Clemson standouts at the Jaguars’ indoor practice facility.

In the video Etienne updates fans on his transition from Clemson to the NFL and provides a few funny anecdotes including a story about catching his first fish with Lawrence.

Etienne was still processing the fact he is now a professional football player as he suited up in his new Jaguars uniform. On the way to the photo shoot he began to look forward to the first time he takes the field in a game situation.

“I feel like my first game is going to be very nerve racking and I’ll be filled with so many emotions,” Etienne said. “Nerves will be all over the place but I feel like after the ball is kicked off, I get my first hit and first tackle when they hit me one time I’ll be great.”

The transition has been eased with the presence of the top pick and his college teammate Lawrence. Both Etienne and Lawrence expressed an added comfort level in the new franchise with a familiar face working toward a common goal.

Learning an NFL playbook proves the most difficult change from college to the pros and Etienne’s dual role as a slot receiver and running back likely made his more strenuous.

“My main focus is learning the playbook right now so I can get on the field and be able to make plays,” Etienne said.

The Jennings, La. native is approaching the next level with the same focus he’s maintained throughout his career.

Etienne wants to win games and bring success to the Jaguars and any personal success is just gravy.

“Other than winning games I could care less about individual accolades because I feel like as we’re doing good on the field we’ll be good,” Etienne said.

