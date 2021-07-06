TCI on ACC Challengers for Clemson

TCI on ACC Challengers for Clemson

By , July 6, 2021 9:11 am

By and |

Are any ACC teams ready to challenge Clemson football in 2021?  Which team will be in Charlotte from the Coastal Division?

Robert and Alex hit the TCI studio to discuss which teams are most likely to challenge the Tigers this season.

