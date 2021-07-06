TCI on ACC Challengers for Clemson

Are any ACC teams ready to challenge Clemson football in 2021? Which team will be in Charlotte from the Coastal Division?
Robert and Alex hit the TCI studio to discuss which teams are most likely to challenge the Tigers this season.
Clemson student-athletes struck a deal with an upstate business this past week. Tiger Moving posted Instagram ads with 42 Clemson football players this past week after the NCAA allowed student-athletes to (…)
For the better part of the last decade Clemson has dominated the ACC without much of a challenge from the rest of the conference. The Coastal Division has been a revolving door with all seven teams making (…)
The Clemson Board of Trustees Finance and Facilities Committee will meet on Wednesday for the approval of several items, including Phase 2 Construction Approval to Memorial Stadium. They are also expected to (…)
Clemson’s Trenton Simpson gave fans unprecedented access on Monday evening. Simpson posted a YouTube video that shows his daily routine as a college football player. The name, image and likeness policy (…)
Entering last season North Carolina State looked average at best coming off a 4-8 season. And head coach Dave Doeren was on the hot seat in Raleigh. But the Wolfpack turned things around and finished (…)
Tee Higgins is ready for a breakout season in year two of his NFL career. The Bengals selected Higgins with the 33rd pick of the 2020 NFL Draft and it paid off for them in his rookie season. Higgins (…)
While Clemson has its own, patient approach to recruiting, that hasn’t stopped the Tigers from keeping their eyes on the Class of 2024. Dorchester (S.C.) Woodland 2024 OT Kam Pringle was on campus (…)
A top-50 national prospect is set to limit his list to 10 teams in the coming days. Gardendale (Ala.) four-star defensive end Kelby Collins announced on Twitter that he’ll be dropping a top-10 list soon. (…)
The top pick in the 2021 NFL draft put his pen to paper and is now officially a Jacksonville Jaguar. Trevor Lawrence signed a four year $36.8 million contract on Sunday with $24.1 million in guaranteed (…)