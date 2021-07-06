TCI reveals plans for Phase 2 of Memorial Stadium, expected to be approved Wednesday

The Clemson Board of Trustees Finance and Facilities Committee will meet on Wednesday for the approval of several items, including Phase 2 Construction Approval to Memorial Stadium. They are also expected to approve a resolution authorizing the issuance of athletic facilities such as revenue bonds to finance Memorial Stadium Renovations.

Phase 2 Construction of Memorial Stadium consist of adding a second club level to the west zone area, as well as constructing a new video board area on the east side of the stadium.

From what The Clemson Insider was told, the concourse area behind the west end zone stands, as well as the first few rows in front of it will be blown out and a club area, providing 700 seats, will be constructed. We are told the new west zone concourse club seats will drop capacity at Memorial Stadium from 81,500 to about 80,500 seats when it is completed.

TCI was also informed that season ticket holders affected by the new west zone concourse club will be placed in a similar area in the west stands. We were told Clemson will move some of the 4,500 visitors seats it provides, which usually sit in the west stands or by it, to other areas of Memorial Stadium. This is a way the athletic department plans to offset the fact it will not be able to add seating to the east side of the stadium at this time.

The new scoreboard area on the east side will consist of a new state of the art video board and sound system, expected to be one of the biggest in the country. It will also be constructed to match the Scroll of Honor which is across the street of Memorial Stadium.

There are several updates to Phase 2 from Phase 1, which was approved back in October of 2019 and was expected to be completed by the start of the 2021 season. Of course, COVID-19 changed all of that and Phase 2 is a small downgrade from the original plans.

Originally, the new club was supposed to be field level, but through the process Clemson discovered it was not going to be a feasible plan. For the time being, they also delayed the plans to add seating to the east side of the stadium, which would have closed in Memorial Stadium. However, for budgetary reasons, that plan has been put on hold and will be revisited at a later time.

TCI was told Clemson hopes to begin construction on the upgrades to Memorial Stadium once the 2021 season is complete and have the project completed by the start of the 2022 season.

