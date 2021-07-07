2024 Tennessee corner: Clemson's 'one of a kind'

There are plenty of Class of 2024 national recruits, who continue to make waves.

In fact, many of those prospects were on Clemson’s campus earlier this summer.

One of those prospects is Nashville (TN.) Lipscomb Academy 2024 cornerback Kaleb Beasley, who had the opportunity to show his talents to Clemson’s coaching staff at Dabo Swinney Camp last month.

Beasley had the chance to catch up with The Clemson Insider regarding his experience at Swinney Camp and what he’s been hearing from Clemson lately.

“It was cool working with the corners coach (Mike Reed), it was cool working with him,” Beasley told TCI. “There were a lot of good players there, that was dope. It was a good camp overall.”

Reed told Beasley that Clemson doesn’t usually offer rising sophomores, but they’re going to continue to look at him and come down to Nashville and see him play.

After his conversation with TCI, Beasley was going to call both Reed and Tigers’ defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall.

“It’s really good,” Beasley said of his relationships with Reed and Hall. “Coach Lemanski is from my area, he’s from Nashville. My dad and him connected quick because they’re both from Nashville. I definitely have a good relationship with both of them.”

Beasley knows that he has to continue to be patient because of his age, but he also appreciates Clemson’s willingness to get to know him before it officially extends that scholarship offer.

“I like it because most colleges will offer without seeing you play before,” Beasley said. “I like Clemson because they definitely want to get to know you. That’s why a lot of five-stars commit to Clemson is because they have great relationships with the coaches. It’s definitely one of a kind.”

Beasley is an athletic, long cornerback, who prides himself on being a ballhawk.

It’s encouraging for Beasley that the Tigers are consistently putting players at his position into the NFL.

“When Clemson is putting people in the league, if that doesn’t make you want to go to Clemson, then I don’t know what you’re doing,” he said.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!