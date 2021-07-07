Analyst leaves Clemson QB out

By Staff Reports | July 7, 2021 9:22 am ET

On Tuesday, PFF College released their top-50 players in College Football looking ahead to the 2021 season.

Despite the hype surrounding Clemson starter D.J. Uiagalelei, the quarterback was left off the list entirely. Wide receiver Justyn Ross was the only Tiger who made it onto the list, coming in at 20.

Behind former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence last season, Uiagalelei threw for 914 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions. The true freshman enters the 2021 season with 28 carries for 60 yards and four rushing touchdowns.