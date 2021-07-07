Clemson QB makes new NIL deal

Another Tiger has struck a deal for his name, image, and likeness.

Clemson freshman quarterback Bubba Chandler seems to have joined the the Barstool Athlete family.

The two-sport athlete joins teammate K.J. Henry and B.T. Potter, who announced his partnership with the brand on Sunday via Instagram.

The move is intriguing ahead of the MLB Draft that gets underway on Sunday.

Chandler is projected as a first round pick in most mock drafts, but is already enrolled at Clemson for the summer session.

