Former Tiger scorching his way to the show

By July 7, 2021 11:39 am

By

A former Clemson pitcher continued his dominance of minor league baseball on Tuesday night.

Spencer Strider picked up his first professional win for the Mississippi Braves over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos in Double-A ball Tuesday.

Strider pitched 5.1 innings and struck out 11, one shy of his career high, as the Braves moved back into a tie for first place in their division. The former Tiger has quickly improved his stock to be one of the most coveted arms in the Braves’ farm system.

He improved to 1-1 on the season with a 2.27 ERA in 10 starts and 43.26 innings pitched. Strider has struck out 80 this year and only allowed 18 walks.

