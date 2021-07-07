Jaguar's teammate says Lawrence has a 'once-in-a-generation' arm

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is already turning the heads of his teammates in Jacksonville.

Fellow teammate Joe Schobert was singing the rookie’s praises in a recent interview with SirusXM NFL radio.

The linebacker, who knows a thing or two about playing at the next level in his five years in the NFL, was impressed by what he’s seen so far from the rookie.

“Trevor’s got an arm, a once in a generation arm, and if he can put it together upstairs mentally for the rookie season in the NFL, which is always, as a quarterback, the hardest thing to do, we’ll be very successful if we can get all that accomplished,” Schobert said.

Looking back to his own rookie season, Schobert remembers having to build confidence over time, but says with Lawrence, the confidence and poise is already there.

“I mean, as a rookie coming into the NFL, I know I definitely wasn’t that confident,” Schobert said. “I was looking up to my veterans, trying to soak up all the information, which he has been very respectful in asking questions. He comes in with a certain poise and a certain caliber, which I expect quarterbacks really should believe in themselves because they play in such a high-stress environment and they’re the ones who get critiqued and judged the most on the football field.”

“I think if he’s able to mentally put everything together, like picking up a new playbook, understanding teams and going against different kinds of athletes on the defensive side of the ball, he can be an extremely good quarterback for the next 10, 15, 20 years for Jacksonville. It’s going to be exciting to see how he progresses because he has all the tools and all the talent.”