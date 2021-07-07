National sports pundit makes unbelievable comparison to Watson

A national sports pundit levied serious accusations against Deshaun Watson by comparing him to the likes of Bill Cosby and Jeffrey Epstein.

Clay Travis, who hosts a daily show for Fox Sports and a radio show for Oukick, responded to the differing treatment of the former Tiger and the Dodgers’ Trevor Bauer in light of sexual abuse allegations.

“How can you reconcile the treatment of Trevor Bauer while also recognizing what’s happened with Deshaun Watson?,” Travis asked on Outkick. “We’ve got a case of serious privilege going on with Deshaun Watson, quarterback privilege, black privilege and nobody is talking about that.”

Major League Baseball suspended Bauer last week while it investigates an accusation that surfaced at the end of June.

On the other hand the NFL has not taken formal action against Watson while it conducts a personal conduct investigation.

“Deshaun Watson may be, who knows, the Jeffrey Epstein and Bill Cosby of the NFL. Trevor Bauer is already suspended and his career may be over,” Travis said. “It’s worth thinking about the precedent has already been set decide what the policies are and apply them easily no matter what the consequences are.”

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!