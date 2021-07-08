Clemson commit asks Tigers fans to show his teammate 'some love'

Clemson is always looking to add some of the nation’s top prospects.

And, it certainly helps that the Tigers have their current Class of 2022 commits always recruiting prospects who are uncommitted.

That’s the case with Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star DE Jihaad Campbell, who took to Twitter on Wednesday, asking Tigers fans to show “some love” to one of his current teammates.

That teammate is 2022 four-star CB Daylen Everette, who is currently ranked as the No. 4 corner and No. 22 overall prospect in the country for the 2022 class by 247Sports.

Everette is a highly-touted prospect and seems to be a high-priority for Clemson’s current recruiting class. He took in Clemson with Campbell on an unofficial visit back on June 9. In May, Everette released a top-5 list, which obviously included the Tigers.

Time will tell, but Clemson fans continuing to show Everette some love will certainly go a long way.

Clemson Fans Go show my Brotha some love!!🐅🐅💜🧡 @DaylenEverette pic.twitter.com/0pIZZIWMBc — Jihaad Campbell (@RealJihaadC) July 7, 2021

