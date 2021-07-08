Clemson commit earns MVP honors

Clemson’s Class of 2022 commits continue to impress at national events.

First Cade Klubnik and now, Largo (Fla,) Pinellas Park three-star kicker Robert Gunn III.

Gunn (6-2, 165) had been participating in the U.S. National Football Team’s training camp sessions in Canton (OH.) He took to Twitter on Thursday morning that he had been honored as the National Camp Specialist MVP.

Gunn, who is the nation’s No. 2 kicker in the Class of 2022, according to 247Sports Composite rankings, officially committed to the Tigers back on June 14. He was yet another prospect for who the Elite Retreat sealed the deal.

Time will tell with Clemson’s 2022 class, but it already looks like the Tigers may have some standouts.

Want to thank @usnft and @usa_football and the whole organization and coaches staff for letting me be apart of this amazing experience! Big thanks to @onearmguy for instructional work and to maximize my kicking! Very blessed to be selected as the National camp Specialist MVP! pic.twitter.com/w46wgLTvaL — Robert Gunn III (@Robert_Gunn_3) July 8, 2021

