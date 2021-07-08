Five Tigers make All-ACC Academic Team

Five Tigers were named to the ACC All-Academic Team on Thursday.

Pitchers Mack Anglin, Mat Clark, Geoffrey Gilbert and Nick Hoffmann were joined by infielder James Parker on the All-ACC Academic team.

It was the second time Clark was named to the team.

Minimum academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 GPA for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative GPA during one’s academic career for undergraduate students. Athletic achievements during the most recent season are also considered in selecting the squad.

Anglin had a 3.99 ERA, .227 opponents’ batting average and a team-high 75 strikeouts in 56.1 innings pitched over 13 appearances and eight starts.