Five Tigers make All-ACC Academic Team

By July 8, 2021 6:19 pm

Five Tigers were named to the ACC All-Academic Team on Thursday.
Pitchers Mack Anglin, Mat Clark, Geoffrey Gilbert and Nick Hoffmann were joined by infielder James Parker on the All-ACC Academic team.

It was the second time Clark was named to the team.

Minimum academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 GPA for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative GPA during one’s academic career for undergraduate students. Athletic achievements during the most recent season are also considered in selecting the squad.

Anglin had a 3.99 ERA, .227 opponents’ batting average and a team-high 75 strikeouts in 56.1 innings pitched over 13 appearances and eight starts.

Clark, a 2020 Clemson graduate, was 1-1 with two saves, a 4.28 ERA, .269 opponents’ batting average and 38 strikeouts against one walk in 40.0 innings pitched over 11 appearances and four starts.

Gilbert had three saves, a team-best 2.23 ERA, .257 opponents’ batting average and 52 strikeouts against 15 walks in 44.1 innings pitched over a team-high 28 relief appearances.

Hoffmann was 4-1 with a team-high four saves, a 3.83 ERA, .255 opponents’ batting average and 40 strikeouts against five walks in 49.1 innings pitched over 17 appearances and four starts.

Parker, a 2021 Clemson graduate, hit a team-high .324 with eight homers, 13 doubles, 38 RBIs, 33 runs, a .411 on-base percentage and a steal in 52 games.

Courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications
