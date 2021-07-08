Leadership expert: Swinney is able to lead with love

Leadership expert: Swinney is able to lead with love

Football

Leadership expert: Swinney is able to lead with love

By July 8, 2021 6:38 pm

By |

Speaker and author Jon Gordon was a guest this week on Clemson women’s basketball alum Kelly Gramlich and former Clemson offensive lineman Eric Mac Lain’s podcast “Gramlich and Mac Lain”.

Gordon, who knows a thing or two about positive leadership and has spoken to many of Dabo’s teams over the years, said the key to Swinney’s success as a head coach is the way he is able to lead in love and challenge those around him along the way.

“Definitely love and accountability is the key,” Gordon said. “Love and accountability is everything and that’s why. You mentioned it in what you said about Dabo, it’s the blend of both. You don’t realize, he’s tough, he’ll get on you, as you know, he will hold you accountable, like he’s not all fun and games and laughing all the time.”

“No Dabo will get on you and he’s got a structure and he’s got a process, but he’s likable. For most people, he’s really likable and the players know that he cares about you and he loves you as a person, as a human being. So it’s a blend of both. I call it “love tough” instead of “tough love”. If they know you love ‘em, then you earn the right to challenge them and push them and hold them accountable.”

, , , , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

2hr

K.J. Henry got in on name, image and likeness action on Thursday. Clemson Barstool announced on Twitter that Henry signed as a Barstool Athlete. Henry joined several of his teammates including B.T. Potter, (…)

6hr

Clemson has not been in this position in a long time. Over the last seven seasons the Tigers have relied on a premier running back to anchor their offense. But after Travis Etienne graduated and was (…)

8hr

Clemson’s Class of 2022 commits continue to impress at national events. First Cade Klubnik and now, Largo (Fla,) Pinellas Park three-star kicker Robert Gunn III. Gunn (6-2, 165) had been (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home