NFL reminder on Lawrence's capabilities

By July 8, 2021 9:53 pm

By

The NFL released a video that broke down Trevor Lawrence’s capabilities in a tweet on Thursday.

Lawrence was selected as the top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and hopes to help turn things around for the Jaguars this season.

The video featured clips with highlights from his time at Clemson that showcased his play-making ability and spacial awareness.

