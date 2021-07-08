Potter Joins The Clemson Insider Staff

We are excited to announce another hire for The Clemson Insider. Davis Potter will be joining the staff as a beat writer starting August 2.

Potter is coming to us from Wyoming, where he’s spent the last three years covering University of Wyoming athletics for the Casper Star-Tribune. As an Alabama native who’s spent most of his life living and working in the Deep South, though, Potter is returning to a part of the country he’s all too familiar with.

His first five years as a college sports reporter were spent covering an SEC beat.

“I’m thrilled to have Davis join the TCI family. Growing up in the South, he understands the passion for football that Clemson fans have. He is a great addition to the staff,” said Robert MacRae.

“To steal a line from coach Swinney, best is the standard at TCI. We continue to do everything we can to provide the most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting. Adding Davis to the team will allow us to do continue to meet that standard,” said MacRae.

Potter, an Auburn University graduate, has twice been named State Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association. He first earned the honor in Mississippi in 2015 before being voted Wyoming’s sportswriter of the year in 2019.

“I’m extremely excited to be joining the team at TCI,” Potter said. “I want to thank Robert for providing me with an opportunity that was simply too good to pass up. We have discussed our vision for where we want to take our coverage of Clemson athletics here at TCI, and I’m excited about the future. Clemson fans, you should be, too. I can’t wait to get started.”

Potter is the third fulltime writer hired by TCI in the last 40 days.